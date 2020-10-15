Team GB Olympic rower Stewart Innes has called time on his career following the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo to next year.

Innes came fourth in the pair at his debut games in Rio 2016 alongside Alan Sinclair. He also won gold as part of the men's eight at the World Cup before claiming bronze in the men's four at the 2015 World Rowing Championships.

"The Olympics was an emotional rollercoaster," Stewart said.

"Coming fourth after having come so far was tough, but our strategy was to go for gold and we gave it our absolute best. It was a huge privilege to even be there and everything else was a bonus, really.”

After the Games, Stewart was forced to take time out to deal with a recurring injury before returning to competitive action with Sinclair at 2019's First Assessment in Boston.

“My greatest achievement has been overcoming this injury to get back to where I was before,” he said.

"All those parts that people don’t see, the hard work behind the scenes, I feel hugely proud of having come through it. I have to give thanks to the special rehab unit at Bisham and to my club Leander who have supported me through my rehab journey.”

He added: "I have pushed my body to its absolute limit. With the Olympics pushed back another year, rowing through the injury simply ceases to be possible."

