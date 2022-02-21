The boss of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games believes the proposed opening ceremony on the River Seine will be the "biggest highlight of the games".

But with the potential impact of the curtain-raising event now starting to be grasped in terms of the accessibility it will give to spectators, Estanguet expects it to be transformational.

Speaking to Eurosport, who will broadcast the Summer Games, Estanguet said: "The opening ceremony is the biggest highlight of the Games.

"A billion people will be watching. We want it to be like us, we want the Games to be spectacular and popular. A new, majestic ceremony that breaks with what has been done in the past.

"We had the idea when we were bidding for the Games but we didn't want to include it in the bid because, in terms of feasibility, there were a lot of questions. We realised that it was feasible, and we did a lot of work with the state. We understood that it was realistic. The IOC is consulted on this.

"In terms of logistics, it's an unprecedented challenge, mobilising tens of thousands of people, hundreds of thousands of spectators.

"In terms of security, too, we looked at how we could guarantee security with the police. After 60 meetings in a year, we understood that it was possible.

"For a project of this ambition, the most complicated part is the coordination of all the entities. The city of Paris, the state, the organising committee. Understanding who has to do what. Now, the plan is quite clear."

As well as the atypical opening ceremony, Paris will also become the first city to hold a public marathon alongside the equivalent Olympic discipline, given participants who qualified the chance to share the road with some of the world's finest distance runners.

Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion in slalom canoeing, said: "An event like this must also have an impact on sport in general, in everyday life. Even if the main foundations of the project have already been laid, I think that we will have to innovate until the end.

"It is our responsibility to be spectacular, new and innovative and demanding, because it is an unbelievable complexity to organise 869 Olympic and Paralympic competitions.

"It was important to build a project that was innovative and spectacular, as well as eco-responsible."

Estanguet confirmed that getting the Olympic torch to the French capital will involve a relay that will last between 50 and 80 days, from Olympia in Greece to the Eiffel Tower, with the cauldron potentially being lit somewhere between the Austerlitz bridge and the Jena bridge.

"It's a dream job," Estanguet added of the organisation process which he began in 2014.

"I'm living an exceptional adventure. I stopped my career 10 years ago. I put all my energy into it. On a personal level, it's a crazy adventure. I hope I won't disappoint you. It's hard for me to say to myself that it's almost over.

"I'm living a child's dream. I don't see the weeks go by, it's a bit stressful sometimes. It goes by at an incredible speed.

"But we're also looking forward to it. It's a moment of national pride and cohesion. France is going to welcome the world."

