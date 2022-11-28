The ticketing process has been outlined for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. How will it all work and what are the key dates? Find out all you need to know.

How will the process work?

The first phase of the ticketing process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will open on December 1.

It will be on this date that fans around the world will have their first opportunity to secure tickets for the highly-anticipated Paris 2024 Games.

The first step to ensuring that you are at the Games in person will be to sign up for the draw between December 1 and January 31 for the initial sale of tickets.

Only those selected from the draw will be able to buy tickets so the key is to sign up to be in with the chance.

You can do so by visiting the official website for the Paris 2024 Games.

Which events will be on sale?

Tickets will be available for all the Olympic venues, with the exception of the surfing and the Opening Ceremony.

Fans will be able to personalise their Games experience through 'Make Your Games' packs, which have been designed to ensure that time spent in Paris and other venues around France is fully customised.

More key dates

After fans have signed up for the draw between December 1 and January 31 for the initial sale of tickets, there is another key date to consider.

On February 15, the 'Make Your Games' packs will go on sale.

Fans selected from the draw will receive an email with a specific timeslot which will provide access to the 'Make Your Games' pack sales for 48 hours.

Phase 1 – Pack sales

1 December 2022 – 31 January 2023: Register for your account through the official ticketing website and enter the draw for 'Make Your Games' packs

15 February – 15 March 2023: If successful in the draw, access the ticketing website during your allocated purchase timeslot and buy your 'Make Your Games' packs.

Phase 2 – Single ticket sales

March – May 2023: Apply for a draw for single ticket sales

May 2023: Single ticket sales open

Each 'Make Your Games' pack of tickets includes three sessions assembled according to the purchaser’s preferences. To create a pack an individual will be able to:

Choose three sessions from all the sports on the programme, subject to availability and choice.

Select up to six tickets for each session.

Packs are designed to be flexible to suit the purchasers’ needs, whether they are attending on their own, with friends or as a family.

A maximum number of 30 tickets will be allowed per account in all Olympic sales phases combined.

Tickets for the Paralympic Games Paris 2024

In the autumn of 2023, more than three million tickets will go on sale for the Paralympic Games.

Are there any other tips?

You can also join the 'Paris 2024 Club' and increase your chances of buying a ticket.

As the official Paris 2024 website explains, you will receive all the ticketing information in advance to try to win your priority access.

As a member of 'Club Paris 2024', if you are picked out, you will have priority access to 'Make Your Games' pack sales. For the first four days of sales, slots will be reserved for you.

What has been said?

“We really wish to make Paris 2024 the first Games Wide Open, and we are fully dedicated to bringing this concept to life,” said Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.

“We are so looking forward to the prospect of Paris sharing its iconic locations and venues with fans, in order for them to feel the emotion and magical atmosphere that full stadiums will provide.

"It is not just the athletes who are getting ready for the Games, it’s the spectators too, and their journey starts now!”

