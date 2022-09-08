Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a Patron of Team GB, and the British Olympic Association has released a statement following her death at the age of 96

The statement recognised the Queen’s support for the Olympic movement, as well as her role in the London 2012 Olympic Games, saying her service “should never be underestimated and shall never be forgotten”.

“Her Majesty The Queen has been central to British Olympic life throughout her long and distinguished reign,” a statement read.

“As Patron of the British Olympic Association, her support for the Olympic movement in this country and, in particular, the London 2012 Olympic Games cannot be underestimated and shall never be forgotten.

“However, she was more than just an outstanding figurehead. HM The Queen was both a mother and grandmother to Olympic athletes and many members of her family have been involved in Olympic sports both domestically and internationally.

“Our thoughts, and prayers, are very much with our President, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, and other members of The Royal Family at this difficult time."

An earlier statement from Team GB on social media read: "The British Olympic Association is incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen in her Jubilee year.

"The thoughts of the entire British Olympic community are with our President HRH The Princess Royal, the Royal Family and the nation at this sad time."

