QUIZ: Can you name every British Olympic gold medallist from London 2012?

40 golds for GB over the last 10 years at Winter and Summer Games but can you name them all?
Image credit: Getty Images
Can you name every Team GB gold medallist from London 2012? It's time to test your memory...
Olympics
Tom Daley explains how he coped with intensity of Olympic fame in 2012
2 HOURS AGO
Olympics
#Returnto2012 - Adam Peaty: 'Watching London 2012 was the single biggest influence on my career'
2 HOURS AGO
Olympics
#Returnto2012 - Peaty: London Olympics 'the most I've ever been inspired'
2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics