QUIZ: Can you name every British Olympic gold medallist from London 2012?

40 golds for GB over the last 10 years at Winter and Summer Games but can you name them all?

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Can you name every Team GB gold medallist from London 2012? It's time to test your memory...

  • Relive London 2012 with our special collection of shows on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

