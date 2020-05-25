QUIZ: How well do you remember London 2012?

he Olympic rings are seen during a pyrotechnics display at the pre-show before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Games (Reuters)
Image credit: Reuters
How good is your knowledge of the London Olympic Games? Let's find out...
Have a go at the quiz and post your score below!
Olympics
'I wish I could do it all again' - Wiggins and Deignan's London 2012 road race reflections
9 HOURS AGO
Olympics
'We thought we’d treat ourselves to a McDonalds' - Hoy and Rowsell Shand on 2012
10 HOURS AGO
Olympics
Wiggins: Having the Olympics where I grew up was bizarre but so special
YESTERDAY AT 15:03
Related Topics