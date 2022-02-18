NFL star DK Metcalf has vowed to earn a place at the Paris Olympics in 2024 after missing out on a place in the Team USA athletics team for Tokyo last year.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has long been known for his pace, with his speed going viral a couple of years ago when he ran the entire length of the pitch to catch an opponent in an NFL match.

Metcalf competed in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open in California in a big to qualify for the US Olympic trials in the build up to Tokyo, but his time of 10.36 seconds in the 100 metres was not quick enough to progress.

For some comparison, Marcell Jacobs of Italy took the Olympic title in 9.80 seconds, while the slowest finisher was China’s Su Bingtian in 9.98 seconds, so Metcalf was just 0.38 seconds slower - giving him reason to be optimistic.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Metcalf confirmed he is totally serious about taking on the challenging again, saying, “I’m not just running around. I can do that on a track somewhere. I’m trying to go to the Olympics.”

For sure, it’s going to happen.

Metcalf finished the 2021 NFL season with impressive statistics, including 75 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he is yet to miss a game since joining the Seahawks in 2019.

However, he is currently recovering from a procedure to have a screw removed from his foot. The 24-year-old is said to have been playing through pain during the last season, so his NFL training, and Olympic dreams, are currently on hold but he promises to be back stronger and, more importantly, faster than ever.

“I’m in a boot right now so I can’t do too much but next year, start back training for it every off-season. Training for the 100 metre or the 60 metre, whichever one I decide to do”, he said.

“Then, in 2024 you’ll see me again.”

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

