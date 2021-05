Olympics

By Her Rules - Episode 3: Tracie Leost on her activism for indigenous women in Canada through running

In the latest espisode of By Her Rules, Tracie Leost discusses raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in Canada. At just 16 years old, Leost ran 140 kilometres to bring the issue to light. She continues to advocate for indigenous identity through sport.

