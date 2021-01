Olympics

Far From Home: The first Jamaican women's bobsleigh team

A film script... but in real life. In 2018, Jazmine Fenlator and Carrie Russell represented Jamaica in the bobsleigh at PyeongChang after much effort and sacrifice. Here's how these two women paved the way for a discipline still unknown in Jamaica. This is episode 2 of Far From Home, in association with the Olympic Channel.

00:02:48, 5 views, 26/01/2021 at 09:34