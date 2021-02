Olympics

‘Hijabs can’t stop us’ – Skier Forough Abbasi on a mission to inspire Iran’s women

Two-time Winter Olympian Forough Abbasi is hoping that her ability to overcome adversity and qualify for the Olympic Games will inspire other women in Iran to get into sport. Abbasi competed for Iran at Sochi 2014 and the PyeongChang 2018 in the slalom. This is Far From Home, Episode 5 from the Olympic Channel.

00:02:21, 8 views, 02/02/2021 at 09:39