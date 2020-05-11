Team GB medallists join Eurosport for week-long London 2012 Olympics celebration

Looking back to a time of national pride and unity, Eurosport is giving sports fans the opportunity to relive and share the feelings of elation and joy that brought the country together in a way rarely seen or experienced before with its Return to London 2012 programming.

Exclusive insights from British sporting royalty including Sir Bradley Wiggins, Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Mo Farah, Rebecca Adlington, Greg Rutherford and Kath Grainger

Re-live Danny Boyle’s iconic Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Among the highlights, a daily two-hour show will feature retrospective interviews from some of Team GB’s outstanding athletes

Screened daily between 24-31 May on Eurosport 2 Return to London 2012 will be dedicated to showcasing the historic moments from Team GB’s record-breaking Olympic success at the London 2012 Olympic Games, featuring a special daily highlights show.

The eight-episode series will look back at the best of the London 2012 Olympic Games, telling the incredible tales of Team GB’s stars through the eyes of the athletes themselves.

Each show will air daily at 2pm and repeated at 7pm on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player.

Each episode will feature in-depth insights with retrospective interviews through the eyes of some of Great Britain’s brilliant athletes, including cycling greats Sir Bradley Wiggins, Lizzie Deignan, Sir Chris Hoy and Jo Rowsell. Looking back at the gymnastics will be Beth Tweddle, Max Whitlock and Kristian Thomas. Tom Daley, Rebecca Adlington and Adam Peaty will reflect on the action from the Aquatics Centre while Kath Grainger, Helen Glover and Greg Searle will analyse their successes on the water at Eton Dorney. Jade Jones, Gemma Gibbons and Anthony Ogogo will review their respective successes in fight sports and Super Saturday heroes Greg Rutherford and Sir Mo Farah will relive the special night when Team GB astonishingly secured three gold medals in just 48 minutes in the Olympic Stadium. Eurosport will also shine a light on some of the global stars of the Games including Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt.

Throughout the week, Orla Chennaoui will host Eurosport’s nostalgic trip down memory lane starting with Danny Boyle’s iconic Opening Ceremony. Each day will have a different sporting theme with the celebratory series set to strike the same chord that garnered such positivity across the nation ahead of what turned into one of the greatest sporting periods for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Orla Chennaoui, Eurosport presenter, said: “As a journalist, London 2012 was one of the greatest sporting events I’ve had the pleasure of covering and I am thrilled to be involved in re-living some of the biggest moments once again. Having so many of the medallists discuss the defining moments of their careers and the legacy the Games has left, is incredibly exciting for me personally and I’m sure for Eurosport viewers.”

Jamie Steward, Senior Director of Eurosport UK, added: “We’re delighted to bring UK audiences the opportunity to relive the special moments from London 2012. By complementing highlights of the historic Games with exclusive interviews from the heroes of Team GB, we hope sports fans across the country will relive the special summer and experience the feel-good factor felt eight years ago.”

Schedule:

Sunday 24th May will see Eurosport 1 screen the widely acclaimed Opening Ceremony from the Olympic Stadium.

Monday 25th May will focus on cycling with Sir Bradley Wiggins, Joanna Rowsell, Lizzie Deignan and six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy covering the unprecedented Team GB successes on the roads and in the velodrome.

Tuesday 26th May will see Tom Daley join the team to review his medal-winning performance in diving whilst Adam Peaty – ear-marked as a future prospect back in 2012 - and double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington will reflect on the big stories of the Games from the pool.

Wednesday 27th May will feature gymnasts Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle and Kristian Thomas looking back on a Games that saw Team GB secure four medals for the first time in a single Olympics and kick-start a golden era for the sport in the UK.

Thursday 28th May will see rower Helen Glover, winner of the first Team GB gold of the Games, as well as five-time Olympic medallist Kath Grainger and Men’s Eight medallist Greg Searle, discussing the memorable moments from Eton Dorney.

Friday 29th May focuses on combat sports with boxing star Anthony Agogo discussing his and Team GB’s impressive performances in the ring, whilst medal-winning pair Jade Jones and Gemma Gibbons reflect on their taekwondo and judo successes respectively.

Saturday 30th May will give viewers the chance to relive the iconic night of the games – known ever since as Super Saturday. On a memorable night at the Olympic Stadium, Team GB secured three gold medals with Greg Rutherford, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Mo Farah all topping the podium. Greg and Mo will look back on the historic evening and discuss some of the other seminal moments.

Sunday 31st May will see the week come to a close with Boyle’s equally impressive Closing Ceremony to book-end a celebratory period in the country’s sporting history.

Eurosport will also showcase some of the other memorable events during the week including the best of the action from the football competitions, canoeing and the standout Team GB performances in the equestrian.

