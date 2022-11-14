The Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge have been revealed as the mascots of the Paris 2024 Games by the Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

With just over 600 days to go before the Games start, a huge collection of Phryges will descend on France. The Phryges will lead a sporting revolution in the build-up and through the Games.

Ad

On Monday, November 14, the Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 revealed its mascots - the Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge.

Olympics ORF and IOC Refugee Olympic Team receive 2022 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports 29/10/2022 AT 17:35

A huge tribe of little Phrygian caps, called the Phryges will descend on France.

The Phryges are small Phrygian caps. Phrygian caps represent freedom and the pursuit of liberty, and were synonymous with the French Revolution. The Phryges will now lead a new revolution: a sporting one at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The Phryges' mission is simple: to show the people of France that sport can affect change and is deserving of a prominent place in society.

To do this, the Phryges will encourage the people of France to either take up, reconnect with or show their support for sport.

Full-size Phryges - as ambassadors of the Paris 2024 Games – will travel the country to meet the public in the run up to 2024 to promote the Games.

The creative team of Paris 2024 settled on a powerful symbol to inspire and unite. Once they had settled on that symbol, they then gave it a personality.

"We looked for meaning, that the mascots have something to say. Before the form, the substance,” said Julie Matikhine, brand manager of Paris 2024.

“It is a mascot who embodies the French spirit. An ideal that carries the values of our country, a part of our history and a singular point of view on the world."

The Phryges of the 2024 Games embody French values and spirit, and with a red body, white eyes and a blue lining they are made in the French tricolour.

Two features of the mascots were given particular attention: the eyes and the mouth. The eyes were intended to be mischievous and expressive, and each expression of the mouth was crafted carefully to give the Phryges personality.

Olympics 'We have to protect the international sport from the full politicisation' - Bach 19/10/2022 AT 12:17