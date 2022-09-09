President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at an IOC executive board meeting.

Ad

Bach told the meeting that sport had lost a great supporter after her death.

Olympics Queen’s support for Olympic movement 'can never be underestimated' - Team GB 16 HOURS AGO

“Her Majesty was the only head of state to declare open two editions of the Olympic Games and was already present at the Olympic Games London 1948.

“As patron of the British Olympic Association, she provided invaluable advice and help to the Olympic community."

The Queen was memorably part of the London 2012 Opening Ceremony, appearing alongside Daniel Craig, who was playing James Bond, in a video.

She was also at the Olympic Stadium for the ceremony.

"Whenever one could see her attending a sports event, you could feel her appreciation of sport and how much joy it brought her," added Bach.

“She was herself an accomplished equestrian.

“This enjoyment of sport and her wonderful sense of humour were clearly represented in her appearance at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games London 2012, where her participation in the world-famous video sketch will be remembered fondly by everyone who saw it.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and in particular our IOC colleague, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, and all the members of the Olympic community in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.”

Olympics Breaking Life: Discover the world of Breaking 01/08/2022 AT 12:47