Tokyo 2020 - ‘Almost all of the pressure will be on her’ – Greg Rutherford on Dina Asher-Smith’s remarkable opportunity

Dina Asher-Smith is a world class athlete who has a remarkable opportunity at the Tokyo Olympics and, as such, there will be considerable pressure on her, that is according to Greg Rutherford.

00:01:59, 22/06/2020 at 13:50