Tokyo 2020 Olympics may have "no supporters" under state of emergency says PM Yoshihide Suga

Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that he expects to have no spectators under the state of emergency during the Games, noting a decision on the number of spectators will be finalised at a five-party meeting which is scheduled to be held shortly after his press conference.

00:00:37, an hour ago