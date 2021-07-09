Olympics

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto expects Thomas Bach to visit atomic-bombed cities to appeal for peace

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday that she is expecting IOC President Thomas Bach and Vice President John Coats to visit atomic-bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki as a way to appeal for peace both in Japan and overseas. Prime Minister of Japan Suga announced on Thursday that a state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last until August 22.

00:00:59, 17 minutes ago