Tokyo 2020 – Usain Bolt backs Olympic athlete protests and slams 'ridiculous' abuse of Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Usain Bolt speaks out over the racist abuse suffered by England's footballers after Euro 2020 and puts his support behind athlete protests at the Tokyo Olympics. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:40, 2 hours ago