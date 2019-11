Tokyo 2020 venues near completion eight months from Games

The elegant Tokyo Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming and diving at the Games, is 90% complete, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), and is on schedule to be finished at the end of February.

Likewise, the venue for volleyball and wheelchair basketball is 98% finished with only the painting of the interior floor to be concluded.

All of the venues being built or refurbished for Tokyo 2020 are on schedule, including the centrepiece National Stadium, where construction work finished last week.

"What is left to be done is to finish some of the interior and exterior roof, as well as some office equipment for inside the building," Daishu Tone, venue director for the Aquatics Centre Daishu Tone, said on Thursday.

The Aquatics Centre, venue for the swimming competitions in the upcoming Tokyo 2020Getty Images

A feature running throughout many of the Tokyo 2020 venues is the use of wood. Ariake Arena, the volleyball venue, features 880 cubic metres of wood, mainly sourced from Japan, which is the most of any of the sites other than the National Stadium.

The Aquatics Centre, built at a cost of 56.7 billion yen ($523 million), will be the last new venue to be completed.

The Games are set to run from July 24 to Aug. 9.