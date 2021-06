Olympics

Tokyo 2020 video - 'Gosh, it sounds nice!' - Lyles on being called an Olympian after qualifying for Tokyo

Noah Lyles won the 200 meters at the U.S. track and field trials on Sunday (27 June), earning a spot on the Olympic team. Lyles won in 19.74 seconds, the best time in the world this season. He is among the favorites to win the event in Tokyo after winning the gold medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

