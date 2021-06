Olympics

Tokyo 2020 video - Simone Biles on Olympics qualification and 'living in the moment' in Tokyo

Simone Biles said after USA Olympics trials that she will try to "live in the moment" in Japan and take in more of what's going on around her, as the experience in Brazil was something of a "blur". Biles admitted to being "super-emotional" this week,but refused to be drawn on whether this Olympic Games would be her last.

00:01:33, an hour ago