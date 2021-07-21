Brisbane has been confirmed as the host city for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee approved the recommendation of its executive board at a meeting ahead of Tokyo 2020, making it the third Australian city to stage the event following Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

It is the first Games to be awarded following an overhaul of the voting system, which no longer pits cities against each other ahead of a vote. Instead, the IOC held talks with interested parties and picked a preferred host before it was ratified on Wednesday.

Tokyo 2020 First athletes at Tokyo 2020 forced out with Covid 2 HOURS AGO

The change was made after complaints about the cost of running a full bid, but awarding the staging rights to Brisbane has attracted some controversy, given Australian John Coates is an IOC vice-president. He has promised athletes the city will make the Games an "unforgettable experience".

Germany, Hungary, Indonesia and Qatar had also been in the running before the executive board approved the Queensland state capital’s ‘preferred bidder’ status last month.

Brisbane’s submission was widely praised, though, with IOC president Thomas Bach previously calling it 'irresistible'. Most of the events in 2032 will be held in existing venues, given the infrastructure is already in place, partly helped by Queensland hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The Gabba cricket ground is expected to be partially rebuilt, though, and the costs will be split 50-50 between the Australian government and the state equivalent.

Despite the lack of opposition, a presentation was still delivered to delegates in Tokyo, which included Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison appearing via video link. It focused on inclusivity and the environmental sustainability of the bid.

"It's a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country," said Mr Morrison after the announcement.

Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games – so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane’s standing across our region and the world.

"It also marks an important leap forward for Australia as we look toward major events that lock in economic growth and social benefits that will echo for years to come."

The Games in 2032 will start on July 23 and run until August 8, the same as this year’s event in Japan. It’ll follow Paris hosting the Olympics and Paralympics in 2024, and Los Angeles 2028. - - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'Absolutely no conversations' about Olympics being scrapped – Team GB chief 3 HOURS AGO