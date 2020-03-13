Getty Images
Big crowds force HOC to suspend Olympic torch relay in Greece
The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) decided to suspend the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through the country to avoid attracting crowds because of coronavirus, it said on Friday.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a scaled-down ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Premier League, EFL and WSL suspended over coronavirus pandemic
- First three stages of Giro d'Italia in Hungary cancelled due to coronavirus
- UEFA postpones Champions League and Europa League games
But HOC said the opening leg of the relay in the southern Peloponnese town of Sparta attracted unexpectedly high crowds, forcing it to suspend the remaining stops. The handover of the flame to the Tokyo Games organisers would take place as scheduled in Athens on March 19 without spectators.