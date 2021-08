Olympics

'Borderline speechless' Greg Rutherford on a thrilling day of Athletics action

Watching Tokyo 2020 for Eurosport, former gold medalist Greg Rutherford looks back on a historic day of athletics action in which we saw a long jump record fall and a new fastest man in the world crowned, as well as a hugely touching moment when two athletes decided to share their high jump gold medal.

00:02:44, an hour ago