Dina Asher-Smith won the British 100m title in Manchester on Saturday, finishing in a time of 10.97 seconds at the British Athletics Championships.

It means she booked her place in Team GB heading to the Tokyo Olympics, where she will go head-to-head against Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Fraser-Pryce set a world-leading time of 10.63 seconds earlier in June and also won the Jamaica Olympic trials in 10.71 seconds on Friday.

Asher-Smith said: "I'm in great shape, I know we all run in different continents and different conditions but when you all meet that's what really matters.

"It (seeing other races) does give you indicators of where you are and what you can do but the true test is when you're all together and what you perform like under the circumstances.

I have faster in me. I'm in good shape. I'm a championship performer.

Asha Philip and Daryll Neita finished second and third respectively.

CJ Ujah took the men's 100m title in 10.05 seconds after European champion Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start.

Andrew Pozzi finished third in the 110m hurdles. Laura Muir reached the 800m final by winning her heat in two minutes 05.41 seconds and later confirmed she will run both the 800m and 1500m in Tokyo.

Elliot Giles ran 01:47.28 to advance to Sunday's men's final.

Jessica Turner won the women's 400m hurdles title to seal her Team GB spot. Holly Bradshaw broke her own British record at 4.90m to take the pole vault title.

Josh Kerr won the men's 1500m and Laurence Okoye sealed the discus title with a throw of 61.71m.

