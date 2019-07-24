Discovery commits to delivering the biggest digital Olympic Games for Europe at Tokyo 2020

Following the success of its award-winning first Olympic Games production for Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, where Discovery delivered on its commitment to engage more people, on more screens than ever before across Europe, the global leader in real life entertainment is now committing to power people’s passions for the Olympics like never before.

As the Home of the Olympics across Europe* and the only place to watch every minute of the Games, Eurosport will engage with fans across all screens - TV, video streaming, online and social. The Eurosport Player, Europe’s premier sport OTT streaming service , will be the only destination that fans can watch every minute of every sport featuring every athlete, live and on-demand. All the action will be supplemented by real-time digital and social media coverage which - for the first time – will include personalised and tailor-made content for fans, featuring their favourite sports, athletes and experts.

Video - One year to go: Tokyo 2020 is coming to Eurosport… 00:15

'EVEN GREATER AMBITIONS'

Commenting on Discovery’s plans for Tokyo 2020, JB Perrette, President and CEO Discovery International, said: “Our Olympic Games journey started with PyeongChang 2018, where our unique approach to the Games brought record viewership, reach and engagement across Europe. For Tokyo 2020, Discovery’s ambitions are even greater. We are committed to offering fans the most innovative and in-depth digital Olympics ever across Europe, delivered at a scale that has never been seen before. We’ll be even bigger and bolder, engage more people on more screens and remain the only place viewers can watch every minute, of every sport, featuring every athlete and all 321 gold medal-winning moments live.

“Particularly in this global geopolitical environment, the Olympic Games will once again reaffirm why it is the biggest and most breakthrough event in the world. Whether you are a viewer, fan, distribution partner or marketer, the Olympic Games remain one of the few true moments of global togetherness and Discovery will bring this to life with the stories that make a cultural connection and engage millions of passionate sports fans across Europe.”

'THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH'

Dave Schafer, Senior Vice President Content and Production, at Discovery, said: “The Summer edition of the Olympic Games remains the greatest show on earth and our line-up of world-class experts will be uniquely placed to tell the stories that really matter and power people’s passions for the Olympics like never before. Following the award-winning success of the Eurosport Cube, cutting-edge technology will continue to be at the forefront of our coverage to create deeper audience understanding and engagement.”

EVERY MINUTE OF EVERY SPORT AND EVERY ATHLETE

To celebrate the one year to go milestone, Eurosport has today unveiled a new brand spot which underpins a promotional campaign aimed at building awareness of the brand’s position as the only place for viewers to watch every minute, of every sport, featuring every athlete.

The promo, which features Eurosport’s distinctive manga-inspired creative identity, will appear on all Eurosport linear, digital and social platforms from July 24 until August 25. It will be supported by specially commissioned One Year to Go pre-titles, plus the addition of the Olympic Rings to the traditional Eurosport channel graphics appearing on all linear and digital channel streams.

Eurosport’s year-round multi-sport coverage extends to showing more than 70% of the Summer Olympic sport disciplines on its channels. The ‘Road to Tokyo’ promotional campaign will extend to all Olympic sports featured on Eurosport from now until the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo on July 24, 2020.

Over the final 365 days before the Opening Ceremony, Discovery will reveal more of the plans for its Tokyo 2020 coverage, including its programming and content strategy, cutting-edge studio and production technology and its full line-up of experts. To keep up-to-date with Olympic Games news all year round from Eurosport visit www.eurosport.com/olympics.

*Excluding Russia. Excluding France in 2020. Discovery/Eurosport will be an Official Broadcaster in the UK in 2020.