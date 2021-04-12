Olympics

Discovery showcases new anthem for Tokyo 2020 as Olympic excitement grows

Produced exclusively for Discovery, the 100 Day to Go milestone will see fans given a sneak peak of its new on-air Olympic anthem for the very first time. Oscar-winning composer Steven Price – famed for the sounds of Lord of the Rings and Suicide Squad – has collaborated with the London Symphony Orchestra, recognised as the world’s leading soundtrack orchestra, to record the four-minute anthem.

