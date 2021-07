Olympics

Dujardin makes history, Swimming glory and Murray bows out - Team GB Day 5 Wrap

There were more medals for Team GB with Charlotte Dujardin claiming a historic Dressage bronze, while there was also more success in the pool. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:07:30, 20 minutes ago