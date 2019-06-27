Rutherford, who worked for Eurosport as an expert analyst at the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017, will join in a multi-purpose role that will see the Olympic long jump gold medallist deliver unrivalled expertise to millions of fans across Europe while also enabling viewers to follow Team GB athletes closer than ever before.

The British long jump record holder will interview the stars of athletics from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, delivering instant reaction and capturing all the best reaction as it happens. In addition, Rutherford will assume the role of roving reporter across multiple Olympic events ensuring fans are across EVERY key medal moment.

Rutherford will also have behind-the-scenes access to the athletes’ village as Eurosport strives to deliver an immersive Olympic Games experience both during and away from competition.

Delivering the biggest digital Olympic Games remains at the forefront of Eurosport’s content strategy, with Rutherford set to play a key role for audiences in the UK. Fans will be able to enjoy a series of short-form features in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020 including Team GB’s official kitting-out – with the objective of powering people’s passions for the Olympics ahead of the Games.

Jamie Steward, Eurosport Senior Director of Production and Broadcast, said:

“This is an incredibly exciting moment, and we are delighted to welcome an athlete with such strong Olympic credentials to our team. The addition of Greg will bring an extra dimension to our coverage. As an Olympic champion, he has special experience and his insight will add tremendous value to give our passionate viewers something extra. His connections with Team GB will also allow us to bring fans closer to the action and really engage our audience.”

Greg Rutherford celebrates his gold medal at London 2012Eurosport

James Gibbons, EVP General Manager UK, ANZ and Commercial Development EMEA said:

“We are committed to engaging more fans, on more screens than ever before - capturing every minute, every athlete and every medal with our unrivalled expertise and innovation. This is the first of a series of announcements Discovery and Eurosport will be making ahead of the Games as we aim to build on the Olympic journey we started with a record-breaking Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.”

Greg Rutherford MBE added:

" Winning Olympic gold was the pinnacle of my athletic career and I can’t wait to experience the Games again from the other side of the camera with Eurosport. "

“Eurosport has already shown great Olympic Games ambition by presenting every minute on digital and using innovative technology to get a deeper understanding of the action. With this forward-thinking approach, I know we’ll deliver a special Games experience together. Tokyo 2020 is going to be an incredible Games and I can’t wait to get started.”

In June 2015, the International Olympic Committee announced it would award multimedia rights for 50 countries and territories to Discovery, Inc. and Eurosport for the 2018 through the 2024 Olympic Games. For PyeongChang 2018, its first as Home of the Olympics in Europe, Eurosport reported record-breaking viewer numbers for the Olympic Winter Games, which also saw 63% of Europe’s population watching the event.**



The Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will take place on Friday 24 July with the Games to continue until 9 August.



*Excludes France 2018-2020. Excludes Russia. Eurosport will be an Official Broadcaster in the UK 2018 and 2020.

** Representative from Discovery’s top ten markets, Discovery’s own and partner platforms.