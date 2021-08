Olympics

Glorious Whitlock, Heartbreak for Hughes, BMX medal haul - Team GB Wrap Day 9

Team GB continued to rack up the medals with Max Whitlock taking gold in Gymnastics and there was a historic day in the BMX freestyle final as Charlotte Worthington won the women's event. There was more disappointment on the track however as Zharnel Hughes was disqualified from the 100m final.

