Hurdle record smashed, Biles is back, Thompson-Herah double - Tokyo Today Day 11

The latest episode of tokyo today from Eurosport x Bridgestone looks back on an day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where records fell and legends were born. You want it? We have it. Stream every olympic event live on discovery+ to never miss a moment.

00:03:27, 15 minutes ago