'I'm not god so I don't know' - Tokyo 2020 chief Mori on possible Olympic changes
The head of the organising committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Yoshiro Mori has said that he is not god in response to a question about the potential impact of coronavirus.
Mori was on a call with the IOC when he was asked about when the committee would want to make possible changes to the Games should the situation with coronavirus worsen.
Mori responded "I'm not god so I don't know."
He also added that it would be "necessary to listen to various opinions and be flexible, and to assess the situation continuously."
However, he did reiterate that he was "totally not considering" a possible cancellation and said he was pleased to see IOC President Thomas Bach's comments that the Olympics are expected to go ahead as planned.