The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will make a decision on whether international fans can attend the Tokyo Games by late March.

Most Japanese people do not want international visitors to attend the Games, which start in July, amid fears that a large influx of visitors could spark a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, a Yomiuri newspaper poll showed.

The survey showed 77 per cent of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend, versus 18 per cent in favour.

Tokyo 2020 Decision on overseas fans at Tokyo 2020 by end of March 03/03/2021 AT 13:52

"In terms of spectators there will be a decision towards the end of March, at least regarding international spectators," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a virtual news conference. "Beyond that it is too difficult to say."

Trailblazers - The inspirational story of Cathy Freeman

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has said she wants a decision on whether to let in overseas spectators before the start of the torch relay on March 25.

The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are scheduled for July 23 to August 8 and the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo medal table: Where do Team GB rank for gold, silver and bronze medals? 20/02/2021 AT 11:59