'It could be mayhem' - Sir Bradley Wiggins explains the return of the Madison track cycling event

Former Madison world champion Sir Bradley Wiggins breaks down the Madison track cycling event as it makes its Olympic return at Tokyo 2020. The discipline will be seen at the Games for the first time since 2008. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:10, 41 minutes ago