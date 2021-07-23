Live
TOKYO 2020 WATCH AND FOLLOW LIVE: TEAM GB STARS TARGET EARLY MEDALS
01:16
This is a remarkable display of shooting from Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad in the women's 10m air rifle qualification!
In this event she may have finished a lowly 44th at the 2018 World Championships and no higher than 8th in World Cup events, yet she looks to be on course for a potential world record here, shooting consistently with a lowest series of 105.3 and highest of 106.2 going into the final one.
Can she break Zhu Yingjie's mark of 633.4?
Jeanette Hegg Duestad
Image credit: Getty Images
01:09
The rowing has moved onto the men's double sculls repechage now after wins for Alejandra Alonso (Paraguay), Aisha Felice Chow (Trinidad & Tobago) and Milena Venega Cancio in the women's singles and the ROC team in the women's doubles.
01:00
Norway vs Brazil will be the opening men's handball game as part of group A in the preliminary round.
The former's women's beach handball team were controversially fined recently for their decision not to wear bikinis at their European Championships.
Norway fined for 'improper clothing' at Euro Beach Handball Championships
00:58
Badminton, beach volleyball, handball and volleyball matches all starting shortly!
I'm watching so many screens right now it feels like I'm in some kind of control centre.
00:52
Decent start for Seonaid McIntosh in the women's 10m rifle qualification after the first couple of series, however, she'll need to move up much higher than 21st place if she wants to make the final.
Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad - the 2019 Junior World Cup medallist in the 50m rifle prone discipline - is the early leader!
00:30
IT'S IN THE FAMILY!
Women's 10m air rifle qualification is now underway! The top 8 qualifying for the final which takes place in a few hours time, so hopefully GB's Seonaid McIntosh can make it there safely.
She is our most successful female rifle shooter ever after all, while both her mum and sister have Commonwealth shooting golds to their name and her dad represented Scotland at the Commonwealth games himself!
00:10
Women's single sculls repechage opening today's action and there's an impressive win for Trinidad & Tobago's Aisha Chow, who's competing at her second Olympics at the age of 44 after being T&T's first ever Olympic rower at Rio in 2016!