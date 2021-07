Olympics

Novak Djokovic continues quest for Golden Slam, Andy Murray's magic win for Britain in doubles - Morning Update

Day two of the Olympics saw the tennis get underway and Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray both made winning starts. Meanwhile, we had the first gold of the Games too... Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:38, 2 hours ago