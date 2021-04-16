Christian Coleman’s doping ban has been reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, though he will still miss this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Coleman’s original ban was set for two years by the Athletics Integrity Unit after three whereabouts failures over the course of a year.

The new ban means he will be able to take part in events from November 2021, after the current date of the Tokyo Olympics which take place from July 23 to August 8.

Tokyo 2020 Team GB ‘on the cusp of making history’ with number of female Olympians - Chef de Mission YESTERDAY AT 11:29

The court said that "the athlete’s degree of negligence to be lower than that established in the Challenged Decision", as Coleman was not given a phone call by a doping officer at the address he was meant to be on December 9, 2019.

"Although a telephone call during the 60-minute window was not required by the rules, it was nevertheless reasonable for the Athlete to expect such a call, as a matter of standard practice among other Doping Control Officers," said CAS.

The 25-year-old American also missed tests on January 16, 2019 and April 26, 2019. Coleman previously missed three tests over the course of a year before June 6, 2018 but was not banned due to a quirk with the rules.

He won gold medals over 100m and the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Doha 2019, and two silvers in the 2017 World Championships.

Coleman was the favourite to win the 100m in Tokyo before his ban.

The story of Michael Phelps’ 23 gold medals at the Olympics

Tokyo 2020 100 days to go - Olympic farewells for Whitlock, Murray, Jones, Kenny and Farah? 14/04/2021 AT 07:21