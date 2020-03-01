The 36-year-old, who is also a kayaker and cross-country skiier, has qualified for his third Olympics after winning an Oceania taekwondo qualifier.

He did so despite contending with a fractured rib and a torn muscle from Kayak training as well as a twisted ankle picked up in sparring.

He wrote on Instagram: "Looks like we’re going to need more coconut oil - Tonga is going to Tokyo :) Just qualified for our third straight Olympics in my beautiful sport of Taekwondo!"

Taufatofua beat Steven Tommy of Papua New Guinea, who was the only other entrant in his over-80kg class, 20–4 to secure a qualifying spot for Tonga.

His aim of also qualifying for Kayak sprint was cut short in an event in February.

Taufatofua first caught the global eye as a taekwondo athlete in Rio when he entered the Maracana Stadium shirtless before switching to cross-country skiing.

Pita TaufatofuaGetty Images

He managed to qualify for his first Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, finishing 114th in the 15km freestyle race.