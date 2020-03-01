'Looks like we're going to need more coconut oil' - Taufatofua has qualified for Tokyo 2020
Pita Taufatofua, most famous for entering the Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies bare-chested and covered in coconut oil, has qualified for Tokyo.
The 36-year-old, who is also a kayaker and cross-country skiier, has qualified for his third Olympics after winning an Oceania taekwondo qualifier.
He did so despite contending with a fractured rib and a torn muscle from Kayak training as well as a twisted ankle picked up in sparring.
He wrote on Instagram: "Looks like we’re going to need more coconut oil - Tonga is going to Tokyo :) Just qualified for our third straight Olympics in my beautiful sport of Taekwondo!"
Taufatofua beat Steven Tommy of Papua New Guinea, who was the only other entrant in his over-80kg class, 20–4 to secure a qualifying spot for Tonga.
His aim of also qualifying for Kayak sprint was cut short in an event in February.
Taufatofua first caught the global eye as a taekwondo athlete in Rio when he entered the Maracana Stadium shirtless before switching to cross-country skiing.
Pita TaufatofuaGetty Images
He managed to qualify for his first Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, finishing 114th in the 15km freestyle race.