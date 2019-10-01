The 12 sailors were the first athletes named by Team GB to feature at next year’s summer Olympics in Japan.

Mills won silver in London and gold with Saskia Clark in Rio, and will team up with Eilidh McIntyre in her bid to become the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time.

Giles Scott (GBR) of Britain celebrates gold medal.Reuters

Scott took home the gold in the Finn class three years ago, while London 2012 silver medallist Luke Patience will partner Chris Grube in the men's 470 class.

Another London 2012 silver medallist, Stuart Bithell, will go for gold with Dylan Fletcher in the 49er.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey will sail in the 49er FX, Alison Young in the Laser Radial, while windsurfers Emma Wilson and Tom Squires are set to make their Olympic debuts.

Team GB’s sailing squad