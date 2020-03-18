On Tuesday, the IOC insisted that it did not plan any "drastic" decisions about the Tokyo 2020 Games, saying it remained fully committed to the event being staged in four months’ time despite the global spread of the coronavirus.

That statement prompted questions from athletes, some of whom, like GB’s Katarina Johnson Thompson, are struggling to maintain their training regime in the current climate.

The IOC responded to the concerns raised by Johnson Thompson and others on Wednesday, saying that while no solution would be ideal, they remained committed to “finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes.”

"This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” read the statement.

“The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes' health.

"No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes."

The Tokyo 2020 Games are due to start on July 24.