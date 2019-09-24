Chairman of WADA’s compliance panel, Jonathan Taylor, told BBC Sport that there is evidence of data being deleted.

Russia now have three weeks to clarify the situation, with Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov adding that the “situation is very serious”.

“The Russian Olympic team's prospects of taking part in the Games in Tokyo next year could be under threat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taylor told BBC Sport: "This is hypothetical at the moment, but if the experts maintain their current view, then the compliance review committee will make a recommendation to send a notice to Rusada asserting 'you're non-compliant' and proposing consequences.

" In a case with a 'critical non-compliance', there is now a starting point for the sanctions that can go up and down, and they do include sanctions against Rusada and options include no events hosted in Russia, and they do include no participation of Russian athletes in world championships and up to the Olympics." "

On Monday, it was confirmed Russia will miss the world athletics championships for the second time in a row after body the IAAF extended the federation’s ban.

Russia, flag, Red SquareGetty Images

The IAAF confirmed the decision four days before the start of the competition in Doha after hearing a report from its task force overseeing Russia’s reinstatement efforts.

Some Russians with no doping history have been cleared to compete internationally as neutrals.

Russia’s athletics federation (RUSAF) was suspended in November 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

Russian authorities have denied the existence of a state-sponsored doping programme in the country but have accepted that some senior officials were involved in providing banned substances to athletes, interfering with anti-doping procedures and covering up positive tests.

Additional reporting from Reuters