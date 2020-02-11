Coxsey, aged 27, won two bronze medals at last year's world championships, and is also a two-time overall World Cup winner in bouldering.

"I am really excited to be part of Team GB and to have the privilege of joining so many incredible athletes to represent our country and sport climbing on the world's biggest sporting stage," Coxsey told reporters.

"Today marks a moment of history for the sport of climbing in the UK with its first selected Olympic athlete in Shauna Coxsey," said Team GB Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020 Mark England. "It’s not only exciting for Team GB to be welcoming a new Olympic sport on the journey to Tokyo 2020 but to also announce an athlete of the talent and calibre of Shauna.

"Climbing is set to be one of the showpiece events for fans watching the Games this summer and in Shauna we have a World Champion and a fantastic ambassador for the sport in the UK.”

"Having witnessed Shauna’s Olympic qualification performance last year, it is exciting to see her officially selected onto Team GB for Tokyo 2020," added Lorraine Brown, Sport Climbing Team Leader and Head of Managed Sports at the English Institute of Sport. "Shauna is a pioneer for GB Climbing as the first sport climber to represent Team GB. I know she will be an amazing ambassador for sport climbing and Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

Sport climbing at the forthcoming Olympic Games combines three disciplines - speed, bouldering, and lead. Speed climbing will see two athletes race against each other up a 15m wall; bouldering comprises of tackling fixed routes on a 4.5m wall; lead will challenge climbers to get as high as possible on up to a 15m wall within a time limit. All athletes are to compete across the three disciplines, with the lowest combined scores deciding the final medal destinations.