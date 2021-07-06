British skateboarder Sky Brown, aged 12, is the face of an exclusive documentary on discovery+ following the Olympian's rise to become Britain's youngest ever athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the Road to Tokyo draws ever closer.

Brown is one of two GB athletes - alongside 14-year-old Bombette Martin - to compete at the inaugural Olympic skateboarding event in Japan with the Games are set to get underway on July 23.

Brown will break the record held for 93 years when she becomes the youngest Team GB summer Olympian aged 13 years and 11 days, beating swimmer Margery Hinton who was 13 years and 44 days when she competed at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.

'Reaching the Sky' - a discovery+ Original documentary - charts the 12-year-old’s journey from baby boarder to Olympic gold medal hopeful.

The film includes never-before-seen footage of family time, skateboarding training and surfing practice sessions, giving viewers a unique insight into the life and personality of this talented young athlete, whose skill, resilience and ambition belie her years.

It also documents Brown's battle back to fitness after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a training accident in May 2020. Discovered by the American audience in a famous television dance show, she is also a star of social media, a media personality, and a role model.

“I’m so excited that people in so many countries are going to watch Reaching the Sky on discovery+," Brown said.

"It was so much fun to film and I got to do some really cool stuff. Training with Nyjah Huston was crazy as he’s so amazing, and surfing with Rob Machado was unreal, he’s so stylish and so good.

"I was really young for the last Olympics and I didn’t really watch it, so I’m so excited for Tokyo. I want to be in the Olympics to inspire girls to get out there. I hope when they see me, a tiny girl just like them, going high, they’ll think they can do it too.

I hope to get gold, that’s the dream, but if not, I still got in the Olympics and that’s really cool.

Scott Young, Head of Sports Production and Content, Discovery Sports, said: “Sky Brown is a supremely talented young athlete whose breath-taking skills, fearlessness and personality make her a true star, with an amazing dream.

"Her story is captivating, and we are so excited to have been able to collaborate with Sky on the hugely entertaining discovery+ Original Series documentary."

