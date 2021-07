Olympics

Records fall in the pool, rowing drama, Djokovic dominates - Tokyo Today Day 6

In the latest episode of Tokyo Today from Eurosport x Bridgestone we look back on Day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with highs and lows as elite athletes continue their pursuit of gold. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+ to never miss a moment.

00:02:54, an hour ago