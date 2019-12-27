WADA's executive committee took the decision earlier this month after it concluded that Moscow had tampered with laboratory data by planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.

The ban means the Russian flag and anthem will not be seen at Tokyo 2020 or the 2022 World Cup, among other events, although Russian athletes proved to be untainted by the scandal can still compete under a neutral flag.

Russia, flag, Red Square, fans, World Cup 2018Getty Images

RUSADA general director Yury Ganus wrote to WADA’s director general Olivier Niggli, saying:

" RUSADA herewith disputes the notice in its entirety, including Wada's assertion of non-compliance, the (alleged) facts on which such assertion is based, as well as the sanctions and reinstatement conditions set out in the notice, all of which are unfounded. "

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear the appeal next year.