A record eight set of siblings will represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee captured the hearts of the nation by winning gold and bronze respectively in the men’s triathlon at London 2012 before going even better at Rio 2016 by taking gold and silver.

An injury to Alistair means only Jonny will represent the Brownlee clan in Japan but eight other British families will have two representatives at the Games, two more than in Rio.

Sisters Charlotte and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne will be part of the women’s rowing team along with Emily Ford, whose brother Tom will be among the men’s rowers.

The Yates brothers are one of three sets of twins that part of Britain’s travelling party, along with gymnasts Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova plus boxers Luke and Pat McCormack.

Pat went alone to Rio and is excited about having his brother alongside him this time around.

‘It's time for the twins to take over Tokyo,” he said.

Both going to the Olympics will be unbelievable. It's much better having him with us - we've been all around the world fighting together.

Sprinter Hannah Williams will compete at her first Games to join older sister Jodie, who took part in Rio although ultimately failed to qualify for the 200m final.

American-born pair Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember both competed in the women’s 100m hurdles final in Rio and will both be vying for a place in the event in Tokyo.

There could even be a ninth set of siblings among Team GB, as Hannah Martin will be on the women’s hockey side and brother Harry is travelling with the men’s side as a reserve.

