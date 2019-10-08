The Serb has been widely touted to rival Roger Federer at Tokyo 2020 and says he is keen to be a part of the medal chase.

“There is a chance [I will play at the Olympics]. For example, Federer did not play in Rio,” Djokovic told reporters.

“Our season is long and we are full of new events.

" I will have to be healthy, my appearance in Japan will depend on Wimbledon results, the team schedule and my family. "

Djokovic won the Tokyo Open in his first appearance at the tournament last week and could have proven to be a suitable warm-up for next year’s Olympics.

Djokovic added: “The surface suits my game and the venue is amazing

“First of all, I try to be ready for Tokyo Olympics in great shape.

“Last time I was injured and not in good condition. I’d like to reach the final and go further than in Beijing.

" I’ll fight for the Gold medal. Olympics is always in my heart. It’s special to represent my country in historic sport event. "

“The tough loss has special place in my heart on and off the court.”