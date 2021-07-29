THURSDAY'S BIG STORIES

Rowing is all about fine margins

The British duo had high hopes for a medal with Glover aiming to win her third Olympic gold after returning to the sport following a lengthy break to have children.

New Zealand's Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler played a calculated game that paid off exactly as they planned as they crossed the line in 6:50.19, with Russia taking silver and Canada winning bronze just ahead of GB.

It was a desperately unlucky morning for Glover and Swann, but also spare a thought for compatriots Emily Craig and Imogen Grant, who were denied a bronze medal by 0.01 seconds in a thrilling and dramatic final of the women's lightweight sculls.

‘Power fading for the British here’ – Glover and Swann fall short in medal pursuit

The wait pays off for Dressel

Dressel won gold at Rio 2016 in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley relays, but was seeking his first solo medal at a Games having won his third Olympic gold at Tokyo in the 4x100m freestyle.

The 24-year-old achieved it in some style at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the Thursday morning session, finishing in an Olympic record time of 47.02.

"It’s been a really tough year," a tearful Dressel said after the race. "It’s been so hard, so to get this result makes me so happy."

Remarkably, the American was in fifth place at 700m, and well off the pace set by Gregorio Paltrinieri.

However, he produced a stunning final 50 metres to power through the field to claim gold in a time of 7:41.87, with Paltrinieri second and Mykhailo Romanchuk - who set an Olympic record in the semi-finals - in third.

China stun everyone

The 4x200m freestyle relay was widely expected to be battle between USA and Australia with Tokyo gold medallists Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky both in action for their teams, but it was China who produced a stunning victory, breaking the world record in the process

The Chinese team of Yang Juxuan, Tang Muhan, Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie completed a remarkable race in a time of 7:40.33, surpassing the record of 7:41.50 set by Australia in Gwangju, South Korea, in 2019.

"I am absolutely stunned by that," Lizzie Simmonds said on Eurosport commentary. "That was an extraordinary swim. I think everyone had Australians eyed up, could the Americans catch them?

"We were not even talking about the Chinese swimmers. What an unbelievable swim from China!"

If you missed the race... it is absolutely worth watching.

STILL TO COME

At 11:50 BST it's the women's individual all-around final as Team GB's identical twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, 16, bid to follow up their team bronze with more medals. You will not want to miss that.

There's men's and women's singles quarter-finals to look forward to in the tennis.

At around 8:30 BST, Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori while Daniil Medvedev will take on Pablo Carreno-Busta before it's Alex Zverev v Jeremy Chardy and Elina Svitolina v Marketa Vondrousova at around 10:00 BST.

In the women's hockey, Great Britain take on Netherlands at 11:00 BST

OLYMPIC SPIRIT

Frazer Clarke has taken some time to fulfil his Olympic dream, but he made a positive start to his Tokyo campaign with a win over Ukraine's Tsotne Rogava

The Brit, Team GB's boxing captain, failed to qualify for London 2012 and Rio 2016.

He made no mistake at the third time of asking and has high hopes of going deep in the super heavyweight division.

RETRO CORNER

Swimming has been all the rage so far at this Olympics and it's got the Warm-Up thinking about just how good Michael Phelps was.

But where did it all begin for the 23-time Olympic gold medallist?

Well, it was Sydney 2000 when a 15-year-old kid from Baltimore made his debut on the world stage in the men's 200m butterfly. Did he win it? Of course he did! Check it out 👇

EUROSPORT IN TOKYO

Simone Biles will help save more athletes by speaking up about her mental health, according to Eurosport pundit and former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford.

“People are human. People are very quick to say to become a champion, it’s 30% talent and 70% in the mind, but actually nobody really thinks about looking after the mind,” said Rutherford, who is in Tokyo for Eurosport.

'Nobody understands' - Rutherford backs Biles over withdrawal

- - -

