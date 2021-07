Olympics

Tokyo 2020 - 'A real honour' - Hannah Mills and Moe Sbihi on becoming Team GB flag bearers

We caught up with Hannah Mills and Moe Sbihi, after the pair were named joint flag bearers for Team GB for the opening ceremony at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:03:16, 2 hours ago