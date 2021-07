Olympics

Tokyo 2020: 'Absolutely no conversations' about Olympics being scrapped – Team GB chief Mark England

"We have had absolutely no conversations on the Games being cancelled at all with anyone within the Olympic fraternity," insisted England. England spoke to Eurosport's Greg Rutherford, the Team GB medal winner from London 2012 and Rio 2016 who is on the ground in Tokyo for the duration of the Olympics.

00:03:55, 27 minutes ago