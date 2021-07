Olympics

Tokyo 2020 - 'Absolutely spectacular!' - Former gold medal winner Joanna Rowsell on Anna Kiesenhofer

Former Olympic gold medal winner Joanna Rowsell called Anna Kiesenhofer's victory in the women's road race on Sunday 'absolutely spectacular' and a huge win.

00:02:45, 32 minutes ago